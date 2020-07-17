Peel public board appoints new director of education after accusations of systemic racism

Her appointment comes after reports said the board failed to tackle widespread racism within the school system

The Peel District School Board named a new interim education director on Friday amidst scathing reports the board failed to tackle widespread racism within the school system.

Colleen Russell-Rawlins has been appointed as the “permanent interim director of education” by the board’s provincial supervisor, Bruce Rodrigues.

“We are confident that Ms. Russell-Rawlins possesses all the necessary attributes to move the Peel board forward,” said Rodrigues in a news release on Friday. “She brings with her a strong commitment to student learning and success, an exceptional background in addressing issues of anti-Black, African and Caribbean racism, anti-oppression and equity. We are delighted to have her and look forward to working with her.”

“The hope is that when the board returns to govern, after the supervisor leaves, that they will continue with Colleen as director of education (no longer interim),” he added.

The school board has been under the Ministry of Education’s supervision after a review found evidence of systemic racism. The ministry also accused the board of being too dysfunctional and lacking the “will” to tackle anti-Black and systemic racism. This lead to the removal of the director of education Peter Joshua last June.

Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education, welcomed the news of Russell-Rawlins’ appointment.

“We are proud to see strong, qualified, and diverse leaders rising in our province to chart a positive path forward for our students,” he said in a news release. “We are going to continue to champion quality and diversity, from our Directors to our educators, to ensure the best leaders are selected to serve their communities.”

Russell-Rawlins has worked in a variety of education roles over a 29-year career, including teacher, principal, consultant superintendent and associate director, the board said.

“In 2018, she served as the President of the Ontario Supervisory Officers’ Association and most recently was recognized as one of the 100 Accomplished Black Women in Canada in 2020,” the board said.

Russell-Rawlins’ appointment, marks a historic moment in Ontario. This is the first time ever, the province will have three black women in positions of education director at three separate school boards.

