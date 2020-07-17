Loading articles...

Ontario reports 111 new cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 10:27 am EDT

A nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, the same number that was reported on Thursday.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott says 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.

Nine additional deaths were reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,746.

The province completed over 31,000 tests in the previous 24 hour period, the first time since June 27 they have surpassed the 30,000 mark.

More to come

