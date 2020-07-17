North American stock markets rise in early trading, loonie trades lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed higher in early trading fuelled by gains in the industrial and materials sectors, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.48 points at 16,083.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.32 points at 26,742.03. The S&P 500 index was up 8.29 points at 3,223.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.96 points at 10,511.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude contract was up 10 cents at US$41.03 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up two cents at US$1.74 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$10.90 at US$1,811.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$2.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

