Kansas City Southern: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City Southern (KSU) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $109.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The railroad company posted revenue of $547.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $550.2 million.

Kansas City Southern shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSU

The Associated Press

