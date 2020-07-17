Loading articles...

Rescuers pull man from Lake Ontario near Hanlan's Point beach

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

Rescue crews pulled a man from Lake Ontario near Hanlan’s Point Beach Friday evening.

Toronto police say the marine unit, along with Toronto Fire had been dispatched to the beach area for a report that a male was drowning in the water.

The marine unit found the male with no vital signs. The man, believed to be in his 30s, has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released by the police.

More to come

