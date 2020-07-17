Loading articles...

Five new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, all linked to Hutterite colony

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are reporting five new COVID-19 cases, all on a Hutterite colony.

The government says the new infections are of a man and a woman in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 30s and a woman in her 20s.

The health department did not name the colony but says it is in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which covers a large area north and east of Winnipeg.

It says none of the five people are in hospital but did not provide more details.

There have been other recent cases of COVID-19 on Hutterite colonies in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Manitoba’s chief health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, was asked about possible cases on colonies earlier this week.

He said details of any cases or clusters in the province would only be released if there is a risk to public health.

Manitoba has recorded 336 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases to date, with seven deaths and 11 cases still active.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020 

The Canadian Press

