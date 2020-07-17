Loading articles...

First Horizon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $53.8 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $552.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $511.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.5 million.

First Horizon shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN

The Associated Press

