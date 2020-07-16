Loading articles...

Strong quake strikes near Papua New Guinea, tsunami possible

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

CANBERRA, Australia — A strong earthquake has struck near coastal Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a hazardous tsunami is possible within 300 kilometres of the epicenter, which would include eastern coastal areas of the country.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.9 magnitude quake struck Friday north of Kokoda, Papua New Guinea, and was 85 kilometres deep. The tsunami warning centre said the magnitude was a stronger 7.3.

The Associated Press

