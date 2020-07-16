Quebec man died after hitting pothole on 'problematic' stretch of road: coroner

MONTREAL — A Quebec coroner is questioning why the Transport Department failed to maintain a stretch of highway northeast of Montreal where a man died last year after his car hit a seven-metre-long pothole.

Coroner Paul Dionne says 32-year-old Ihor Horbanov died of multiple trauma on March 11, 2019, after his car hit the pothole near Contrecoeur, Que., and crashed behind a Transport Department truck.

In his report published in April, Dionne notes the segment of Autoroute 30 where the accident occurred was known to be problematic.

Dionne also says emergency repairs were conducted on that stretch of road three days prior to the fatal incident.

He notes, however, the department has since taken steps to repair the highway and to review the way potholes are identified and fixed.

Dionne says Horbanov’s car was otherwise in good condition and he had not consumed any alcohol when he skidded off the road while driving with his family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press