North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie edges higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and consumer staples sectors, while U.S. stock markets also traded lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 87.79 points at 15,975.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 137.74 points at 26,732.36. The S&P 500 index was down 20.76 points at 3,205.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 97.59 points at 10,452.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.92 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down 46 cents at US$40.74 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$7.60 at US$1,806.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$2.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press