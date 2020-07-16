Loading articles...

Greece: Homes evacuated near Athens as wind fuels wildfire

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

LAVRIO, Greece — A children’s summer camp and dozens of homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire south of Athens, where high winds hampered an effort to contain the blaze.

Greek authorities said two water-dropping helicopters and two planes were involved in the firefighting effort outside the port town of Lavrio, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the capital.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution, authorities said, and homes were not under immediate threat. Three nearby areas were also being prepared for evacuation if needed, Fire Service and municipal officials said.

The Associated Press

