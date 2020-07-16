Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

Wheat for Sept. declined 15.50 cents at 5.5075 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 4 cents at 3.3025 a bushel, Sept. oats rose 7.25 cents $2.8350 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 7.25 cents at $8.9350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.97 cents at $1.0327 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.50 cents at $1.4260 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 3.50 cents at $.5365 a pound.

The Associated Press

