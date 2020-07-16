Loading articles...

Former Peel officer charged criminally for shooting Mississauga woman

The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. CITYNEWS

A police officer who shot and wounded a woman after a domestic call in May in Mississauga is facing several charges.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has reason to believe Valerie Briffa committed criminal offences.

The SIU says Briffa shot 34-year-old Chantelle Krupka during an “interaction between officers and individuals.”

The charges include criminal negligence causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Briffa has since resigned from Peel Regional Police.

She was arrested on Thursday and is to appear in court on Aug. 4.

