Could decriminalizing drugs save lives and fix the opioid crisis?

In today’s Big Story podcast, last week the Canadian Association of the Chiefs of Police announced their support for decriminalizing the personal possession of illicit drugs. Drug use and addiction, they said, is a public health issue. And simple possession should be treated with health and social service resources, rather than through the criminal justice system. It’s an idea researchers and people who work in addiction have hammered away at for decades. But it’s still a shocking position for the association representing police chiefs across the country. So why now? And what does this mean for drug policy in Canada?

