Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Could decriminalizing drugs save lives and fix the opioid crisis?
by the big story
Posted Jul 16, 2020 5:18 am EDT
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown on June 20, 2012. How governments fund the country's fight against the opioid crisis may contribute to "a lack of progress" on the issue, says newly disclosed documents that probe an alternative financing model eyed by Health Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
In today’s Big Story podcast, last week the Canadian Association of the Chiefs of Police announced their support for decriminalizing the personal possession of illicit drugs. Drug use and addiction, they said, is a public health issue. And simple possession should be treated with health and social service resources, rather than through the criminal justice system. It’s an idea researchers and people who work in addiction have hammered away at for decades. But it’s still a shocking position for the association representing police chiefs across the country. So why now? And what does this mean for drug policy in Canada?