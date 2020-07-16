Loading articles...

Could decriminalizing drugs save lives and fix the opioid crisis?

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown on June 20, 2012. How governments fund the country's fight against the opioid crisis may contribute to "a lack of progress" on the issue, says newly disclosed documents that probe an alternative financing model eyed by Health Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

In today’s Big Story podcast, last week the Canadian Association of the Chiefs of Police announced their support for decriminalizing the personal possession of illicit drugs. Drug use and addiction, they said, is a public health issue. And simple possession should be treated with health and social service resources, rather than through the criminal justice system. It’s an idea researchers and people who work in addiction have hammered away at for decades. But it’s still a shocking position for the association representing police chiefs across the country. So why now? And what does this mean for drug policy in Canada?

GUEST HOST: Sarmishta Subramanian

GUEST: Justin Ling, investigative reporter.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:27 AM
UPDATE: #EB407 closed Dufferin to Bathurst for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Thursday morning. Expect some scattered wet weather today #Toronto GTA. You may need the umbrella at times today ☔️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more