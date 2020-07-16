Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bike lane installation continues on Danforth Avenue
by news staff
Posted Jul 16, 2020 5:51 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 6:00 am EDT
City of Toronto crews install bike lanes along Danforth Avenue on July 15, 2020. CITYNEWS/Mark McAllister
It could be a slow drive again Thursday along the Danforth as the city adds some fresh lines of white and green paint to the bike lanes.
The key route into downtown Toronto will be down to one lane in each direction for the installation, which began on Wednesday and is scheduled to last until Aug. 10.
The new lanes run from Dawes Road and Broadview Avenue and are part of the expanded cycling network recently given the green light from city hall.
Twenty-five kilometres of new lanes — including ones already in place along other portions of Bloor Street and on University Avenue — should be complete by the end of the summer.
