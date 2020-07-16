Bike lane installation continues on Danforth Avenue

It could be a slow drive again Thursday along the Danforth as the city adds some fresh lines of white and green paint to the bike lanes.

The key route into downtown Toronto will be down to one lane in each direction for the installation, which began on Wednesday and is scheduled to last until Aug. 10.

The new lanes run from Dawes Road and Broadview Avenue and are part of the expanded cycling network recently given the green light from city hall.

Twenty-five kilometres of new lanes — including ones already in place along other portions of Bloor Street and on University Avenue — should be complete by the end of the summer.