Loading articles...

Bike lane installation continues on Danforth Avenue

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 6:00 am EDT

City of Toronto crews install bike lanes along Danforth Avenue on July 15, 2020. CITYNEWS/Mark McAllister

It could be a slow drive again Thursday along the Danforth as the city adds some fresh lines of white and green paint to the bike lanes.

The key route into downtown Toronto will be down to one lane in each direction for the installation, which began on Wednesday and is scheduled to last until Aug. 10.

The new lanes run from Dawes Road and Broadview Avenue and are part of the expanded cycling network recently given the green light from city hall.

Twenty-five kilometres of new lanes — including ones already in place along other portions of Bloor Street and on University Avenue — should be complete by the end of the summer.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
WB 401 at Keele express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. Slow from west of Dufferin express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Thursday morning. Expect some scattered wet weather today #Toronto GTA. You may need the umbrella at times today ☔️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more