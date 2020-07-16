Loading articles...

California man gets 5 years in prison for art fraud scheme

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

MIAMI — A California man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for trying to sell forged art to a South Florida gallery.

A federal judge in Miami sentenced Philip Righter, 43, who pleaded guilty in March to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to court records.

Righter’s scheme involved buying forgeries of artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol, investigators said. He made the forgeries appear legitimate by creating letters that falsely certified their authenticity and elaborate backstories to establish their provenance and then offered them to galleries, auction houses and others.

In the South Florida case, Righter sent several forgeries from Los Angeles to a Miami gallery. He was asking more than $1 million for the forgeries, which were seized by the FBI. In total, Righter’s scheme attempted to scam victims out of more than $6 million and caused losses of more than $750,000.

Righter pleaded guilty Wednesday to additional counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and tax fraud for a Los Angeles case. He received an additional five years for that case, but the two sentences will run concurrently. The tax fraud totalled more than $100,000.

A consolidated restitution hearing is set for Sept. 30.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Toronto-bound QEW past North Shore - two right lanes closed due to a stalled vehicle, jammed from the Burlington Sk…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:57 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 9:55AM UPDATE: Some showers making their way into the #GTA. Impacting Barrie right now with more rain on the way this afterno…
Latest Weather
Read more