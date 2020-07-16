Bass Harbor Head Light becomes part of Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that the property including the lighthouse constructed in 1858 was transferred last week by the U.S. General Services Administration.

“Bass Harbor Head Light Station is an iconic part of the Acadia National Park landscape and will now be enjoyed by generations of visitors to come,” said said Christopher Averill, regional administrator for the GSA.

The property was transferred under the authority of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000.

“It is the best way to offer continued public access to Bass Harbor Head Light and ensure that the special historic character of the light will be preserved,” said Capt. Brian J. LeFebvre, Coast Guard commander in northern New England, who’s based in Portland.

The acquisition includes five historic buildings on two acres of land. The Bass Harbor Head Light Station becomes one of three light stations in Acadia National Park along with Baker Island and Bear Island lights.

The Associated Press