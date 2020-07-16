Loading articles...

BancFirst: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

BancFirst shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.35, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.

