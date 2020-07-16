Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Arrests made on 4th day of Detroit summer school protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 16, 2020 11:21 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
DETROIT — Police on Thursday arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students, the fourth day of demonstrations against voluntary summer classes during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Detroit school district this week began offering online or in-person instruction to students. Students and teachers must wear masks, and class sizes are smaller to reduce virus risk.
But a group of people has appeared each day to protest the program, saying officials are putting people at risk. A lawsuit has also been filed.
“We are out here to prevent the spread of a deadly disease in our schools, to prevent that from spreading from the schools back into the community,” teacher and protester Benjamin Royal said outside a bus yard.
Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said there were 630 students in classrooms Wednesday and 1,100 more participating online. Most students don’t ride buses to get to one of the two dozen schools.
“We are staying focused on what matters: serving children and their families and adjusting to the new normal with COVID,” Vitti said on Twitter.