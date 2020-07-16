Loading articles...

Americas Petrogas: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

TORONTO (AP) _ Americas Petrogas Inc. (APEOF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 2 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 6 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEOF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB Gardiner app. Spadina. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:53 PM
Chance for precipitation goes down after about 10pm in Toronto, after 1am in Oshawa. Wait until the morning to put…
Latest Weather
Read more