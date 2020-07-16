Loading articles...

4 wounded in Greece axe attack at tax office

Last Updated Jul 16, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A man wielding an axe attacked employees at a tax office in northern Greece on Thursday, wounding four people, police said.

Authorities said the attack occurred during business hours in the northern town of Kozani, about 450 kilometres (280 miles) northwest of Athens. All of the injured were tax office employees, three of whom were hospitalized in serious condition.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after being restrained and disarmed by people inside the building.

The Associated Press

