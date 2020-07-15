Loading articles...

With elective procedures delayed, UnitedHealth profit spikes

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

The nation’s largest health insurer more than doubled its profit in the second quarter, as COVID-19 shutdowns kept patients out of doctor’s offices and off operating tables.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. earned $6.64 billion in the three-month window that ended June 30, with adjusted earnings totalling $7.12 per share. That easily beat the $5.28 that Wall Street had expected, according to a poll by FactSet.

Total revenue climbed about 3% to $62.14 billion, falling short of analyst expectations for $63.48.

Sizable earnings gains are expected from health insurers in the second quarter with the rapidly spreading pandemic, and surge in cases, postponing elective surgeries and the medical claims to cover them.

Those procedures may ramp up again in the second half of this year if COVID-19 is brought under control.

The lack of claims during the quarter has pushed insurance providers like UnitedHealth to offer premium credits to some customers and to waive costs tied to some doctor visits.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers about 48 million people, mostly in the United States. The company’s Optum segment also runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit management operations as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centres.

Shares were flat before the opening bell Wednesday.

Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

