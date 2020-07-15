Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump shakes up campaign after mishaps, replacing Parscale
by Jill Colvin And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 8:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff Wednesday, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.
Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the president. The president’s poll numbers have also been sinking against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Parscale, a political novice, ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory.
Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.