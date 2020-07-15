Toronto man charged with sex assaults on boat near Woodbine Beach

A Toronto man is facing numerous charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two people on a boat.

Police said a man was operating a power boat near Woodbine Beach last Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. when he invited two people onto the vessel.

In a release, police allege the man then steered the boat away from the shoreline and sexually assaulted the two people.

Shanthakumar Kandiah, 54, of Toronto is facing two counts each of kidnapping, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Additionally he’s charged with operating the boat while impaired, and impaired over 80 mgs.