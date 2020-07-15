Loading articles...

Toronto man charged with sex assaults on boat near Woodbine Beach

Shanthakumar Kandiah, 54, of Toronto. Toronto police

A Toronto man is facing numerous charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two people on a boat.

Police said a man was operating a power boat near Woodbine Beach last Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. when he invited two people onto the vessel.

In a release, police allege the man then steered the boat away from the shoreline and sexually assaulted the two people.

Shanthakumar Kandiah, 54, of Toronto is facing two counts each of kidnapping, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Additionally he’s charged with operating the boat while impaired, and impaired over 80 mgs.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Wednesday morning. Plenty of sunshine today ☀️ with increasing humidity. We will really notice it for the end…
Latest Weather
Read more