Toronto community centres, indoor pools to open July 20

The City of Toronto says they will be reopening community centres, including ones that have indoor pools, on Monday.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement today that all 119 centres across the city will reopen.

However, there will be limited use of the facilitates due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lounges, meeting and multipurpose rooms, computer labs, indoor pools, lobbies and washrooms will be allowed to reopen, while gymnasiums, fitness and active areas including walking tracks, kitchens, saunas, whirlpools and studios will not be available for use.

Visitor capacity in the building and the pools will be limited while visitors will also be screened upon entry.

Indoor sports, fitness and wellness activities, singing and dancing programs and any activities that involves sharing of materials are also not allowed, but the city anticipates some will be permitted when the region moves into Stage 3.

Fitness facilities, movie theatres, casinos, performance venues and conference centres are among the businesses that will be allowed to open in Stage 3.