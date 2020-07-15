Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 9:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
NEW YORK — The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday.
The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.
Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.
The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and said, “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.”
Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Police have made no arrests in the killing.
Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh’s remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once-gritty neighbourhood.