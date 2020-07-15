Summons issued for man involved in racist tirade at T&T Supermarket

Peel police have identified the man involved in a racist tirade at T&T Supermarket in Mississauga and issued him a summons.

The incident caught on video happened on July 5 at the store at 715 Central Parkway West.

The nearly four-minute video begins with the man, who appears to be shopping with an Asian woman, talking to a female employee about the store’s mandatory mask policy.

His anti-mask stance quickly evolved into a racist rant directed at the store’s Asian employees.

The man has been identified as John McCash, 48, of Mississauga.

Police have issued him a summons for the offence of causing a disturbance and they are asking him to attend a police station in Peel.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement the police service is committed to pursuing these incidents and reporting hate crimes is essential to stopping them.

“Hate crime incidents impact our community, creating a ripple effect. It can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety, and fear, not only on the individual who has directly been victimized but, as we have seen with this incident, on the broader community,” said Chief Duraiappah.

Loblaws Companies Limited, which is the parent company for T&T Supermarket, released a statement on Facebook last week, saying the man has been banned from all their stores including T&T Supermarket, Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart.