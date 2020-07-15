Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Stabbings in southern Norway leave woman dead, two injured
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 4:40 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT
HELSINKI — Norwegian police say three women were stabbed, one of them fatally, in a small town in the south of the country late Tuesday.
Police said Wednesday that the stabbings took place in various spots in the town of Sarpsborg, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Oslo.
In addition to leaving one woman dead, another was seriously injured. The third woman suffered an injury to her arm.
Police said one of the women had recognized the suspected stabber and that the assailant was later detained in an apartment in central Sarpsborg. It was unclear whether the other two woman knew him.
There are currently no signs of other attackers being involved.
Norwegian state broadcaster NRK said the first stabbing took place at a bus station in central Sarpsborg.
The motive for the attack remains unclear but local newspaper Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad said the suspected attacker had a criminal background with a history of violence.
