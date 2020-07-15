Loading articles...

Search for missing father whose daughters found dead in Quebec enters Day 7

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

ST-APOLLINAIRE, Que. — The search for the father of two girls found dead in southwest of Quebec City over the weekend is now in its seventh day.

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were located in a wooded area in the community of St-Apollinaire, Que.

The girls had last been seen last Wednesday and became the subject of an Amber Alert the next day.

Police have said the girls and their father, Martin Carpentier, are believed to have been in a serious crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire.

They say they did not find any occupants inside the car when officers arrived on scene.

Quebec provincial police have raised the possibility that the 44-year-old Carpentier could be unconscious or dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

