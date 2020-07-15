Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Seafarers group: Tanker off UAE sought by US 'hijacked'
by Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 6:24 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An oil tanker sought by the U.S. over allegedly trying to circumvent sanctions on Iran was hijacked on July 5 off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a seafarers organization said Wednesday.
David Hammond, the CEO of the United Kingdom-based group Human Rights at Sea, said he took a witness statement from the captain of the MT Gulf Sky confirming the ship had been hijacked.
Hammond said that 26 of the Indian sailors on board had made it back to India, while two remained in Tehran, without elaborating.
Hammond also said that he had no other details on the vessel. TankerTrackers.com, a website tracking the oil trade at sea, said it saw the vessel in satellite photos recently in Iranian waters.
The Emirati government and the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.