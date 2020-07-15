Loading articles...

Quebec says private sector offices can reopen at one-quarter capacity

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, June 8, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec is announcing that private sector businesses can begin recalling up to 25 per cent of their workforces to the office as of Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

MONTREAL — Quebec is announcing that private sector businesses can begin bringing back up to a quarter of their employees to the office as of Saturday.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet said today 25 per cent office occupancy is the maximum, adding the government continues to strongly recommend people work remotely if they can.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory where physical distancing is not possible, such as in elevators and common areas.

Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the Montreal region, says the gradual re-entry of office workers will help revitalize the city’s struggling downtown sector.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported three new COVID-19 deaths today, for a total of 5,636.

The province also reported 129 new cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 56,859, of which 26,097 are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

