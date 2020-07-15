Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nature's calling but there's nowhere to answer. Why we need to make public toilets a number one issue.
by The Big Story
Posted Jul 15, 2020 5:18 am EDT
A porta-pottie beside Knox Presbyterian Church in downtown Ottawa, placed to allow people including those who are homeless or precariously housed to access a washroom, is seen on May 20, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
In today’s Big Story podcast, we can joke as much as we want about it, but the reality is that we all go to the bathroom, every single day. It’s a basic human need. Yet many cities are failing at providing accessible public toilets for everyone. What will it take for politicians and city planners to take the issue seriously and address the underlying discrimination and inequality? Which cities are doing it right? How has the pandemic highlighted the need for accessible public washrooms? Could this be a turning point?
GUEST: Lezlie Lowe, author of No Place to Go: How Public Toilets Fail Our Private Needs