Proposed agreement reached in lawsuit alleging money stolen from foster kids

VANCOUVER — A proposed settlement agreement has been reached in the case of a British Columbia government guardian who is alleged to have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from vulnerable foster children.

Documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court say more than 100 children, most of them Indigenous youth, were left homeless and vulnerable to sexual exploitation and physical or psychological harm.

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleged social worker Robert Riley Saunders siphoned away rent and other funds from those under his guardianship while he worked for the Ministry of Children and Family Development in Kelowna.

The settlement, which still needs to be approved by the court, says all claimants would be eligible for a basic payment of $25,000, with a maximum award of up to $250,000 for those who were Indigenous, left homeless, were physically harmed or whose education was delayed.

Jason Gratl, the lawyer for the plaintiff, says the allegations date back to 2001 and there may be more children involved but poor or false records were kept.

The ministry wasn’t immediately available for comment and Saunders has never commented on the allegations or filed a statement of defence in court.

In its reply to the lawsuit filed in court, the ministry admitted to “vicarious liability” for the acts and omissions of Saunders.

The prosecution service says it has received a report on Saunders to Crown counsel, which is undergoing charge assessment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press