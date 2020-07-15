Loading articles...

Police investigate east-end double-stabbing, suspect at large

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after an apparent double-stabbing that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say officers in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area were flagged down to aid an injured woman at around 12:36 p.m.

In a series of tweets, police said the woman appeared to be suffering from a stab wound and she was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A short time later officers located a second victim — a male who had an apparent stab wound on his hand. His injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Police are searching for a suspect who is described as a Black male, five foot eight with a light complexion and thin build. He was wearing a red shirt and red pants.

There are reports that he may be armed with a pellet gun.

If you know anything, call police.

