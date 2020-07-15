Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police investigate east-end double-stabbing, suspect at large
by news staff
Posted Jul 15, 2020 1:40 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police are investigating after an apparent double-stabbing that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say officers in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area were flagged down to aid an injured woman at around 12:36 p.m.
In a series of tweets, police said the woman appeared to be suffering from a stab wound and she was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
A short time later officers located a second victim — a male who had an apparent stab wound on his hand. His injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.
Police are searching for a suspect who is described as a Black male, five foot eight with a light complexion and thin build. He was wearing a red shirt and red pants.
There are reports that he may be armed with a pellet gun.
If you know anything, call police.
STABBING: Danforth Av + Main St * 12:36 pm * – Officers flagged down – Woman with serious injuries located – Believed to be stab wound – Rush on Medics requested – Suspect is male, black, 5'8, light complexion, thin build – Red t-shirt, red pants * May have gun*#GO1312317 ^dh pic.twitter.com/WZor4KmgZ5