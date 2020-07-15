Loading articles...

Indoor visits with residents at Ontario long-term care homes set to resume

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 9:24 am EDT

A long-term care home. (Photo by Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Summary

Premier's office confirms indoor visits with conditions will be permitted as of July 22

Last month, Ontario allowed for the "cautious" restart of visits to homes are not currently experiencing an outbreak

The premier’s office confirms indoor visits with conditions will be permitted in Ontario’s long-term care homes as of July 22.

However, those visits can only take place at long-term care homes with no active COVID-19 cases. Visitors will need to have a negative COVID-19 test within the previous two weeks.

More details are expected at a news conference at 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, starting on Wednesday, family members can visit their loved ones in long-term care in the gardens or patios outside the building and only two visitors at a time. However, they won’t have to get a COVID-19 test first.

Last month, the province allowed for the “cautious” restart of visits to homes that are not currently experiencing an outbreak. At the time, only one visitor per resident at a maximum of one visit per week has been allowed for an outdoor visit.

Related Stories

Premier Doug Ford promises air conditioning for long term care homesVisits to Ontario long-term care, retirement and group homes resume
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 wet of McCowan in the express the left lane is blocked with a collision #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Wednesday morning. Plenty of sunshine today ☀️ with increasing humidity. We will really notice it for the end…
Latest Weather
Read more