Indoor visits with residents at Ontario long-term care homes set to resume

The premier’s office confirms indoor visits with conditions will be permitted in Ontario’s long-term care homes as of July 22.

However, those visits can only take place at long-term care homes with no active COVID-19 cases. Visitors will need to have a negative COVID-19 test within the previous two weeks.

More details are expected at a news conference at 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, starting on Wednesday, family members can visit their loved ones in long-term care in the gardens or patios outside the building and only two visitors at a time. However, they won’t have to get a COVID-19 test first.

Last month, the province allowed for the “cautious” restart of visits to homes that are not currently experiencing an outbreak. At the time, only one visitor per resident at a maximum of one visit per week has been allowed for an outdoor visit.