Ontario confirms 102 new cases of COVID-19, 9 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 111 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said it’s the lowest number of new daily cases since March 25.

Today, Ontario is reporting 102 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase and the lowest number of new daily cases reported since March 25. Locally, 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 15, 2020

Nine more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,732.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 37,052 with 88.8 per cent considered resolved.

