Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 102 new cases of COVID-19, 9 more deaths

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 11:09 am EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 

 

Ontario confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 111 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said it’s the lowest number of new daily cases since March 25.

Nine more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,732.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 37,052 with 88.8 per cent considered resolved.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

 

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
The intersection of Yonge and Eglinton remains closed for a block in all directions
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Wednesday morning. Plenty of sunshine today ☀️ with increasing humidity. We will really notice it for the end…
Latest Weather
Read more