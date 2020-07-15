Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts among several hacked in bitcoin scam
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 6:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 6:45 pm EDT
A Bitcoin logo is shown is displayed on an ATM in Hong Kong on December 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kin Cheung
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.
The ruse included bogus tweets from Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.
#BREAKING – Major twitter hack attack continues. Scammers have broken in to the biggest Twitter accounts, include those belonging to Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple and Uber, asking users to send bitcoin with the false promise that they’ll get more in return. pic.twitter.com/ekhvaWPI4v