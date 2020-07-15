Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court
by Ashraf Khalil And Jessica Gresko, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 3:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — A young man set a police car on fire outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, suffering serious burns in the process.
Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a white four-door sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police, parked on Maryland Avenue next to the court building, and then set the vehicle ablaze. An adjacent vehicle was also damaged.
The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious burns himself and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Arberg said.
Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department referred all questions to the Supreme Court Police, one of several overlapping law enforcement agencies in the District of Columbia.
