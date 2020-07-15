Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Home sales continued to rebound in June after pandemic freeze earlier this year
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 9:25 am EDT
A new home is displayed for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in June continued to rebound after plunging earlier this year due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales continued to rebound in June after plunging earlier this year due to the pandemic.
The association says sales in June were up 63 per cent on a month-over-month basis, while the number of newly listed properties climbed 49.5 per cent from May to June.
Compared with a year ago, sales in June were up 15.2 per cent.
The real estate industry came to a near standstill earlier this year as non-essential businesses closed to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CREA says the jump in sales returned them to “normal levels” for June, noting they were up 150 per cent from where they were in April.
The actual national average price for homes sold in June was almost $539,000, up 6.5 per cent from the same month last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.