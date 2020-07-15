Loading articles...

Google to invest $4.5 billion in India's Jio digital company

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

NEW DELHI — Google plans to invest $4.5 billion in India’s Jio Platforms Ltd, the company announced Wednesday, taking a 7.7% stake in the digital services company owned by multi-billion dollar Reliance Industries.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a tweet that the partnership with Jio will help connect hundreds of millions of Indians who do not own a smartphone.

Jio Platforms Limited owns India’s largest mobile network operator Jio and other digital businesses controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, the country’s most highly-valued company.

Among other projects, Jio and Google will build a low-cost smartphone.

Google’s announcement came just days after it announced it would invest $10 billion to help accelerate India’s transition to a digital economy in the next five to seven years.

In April, Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio Platforms for a 9.99% stake in it. Jio has registered more than 400 million subscribers in under four years.

Pichai said Monday that the project will focus on building products that are relevant to India’s needs and empower businesses for their so-called digital transformation.

Ashok Sharma, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 south of Pearson express - lane 2 from the left is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Wednesday morning. Plenty of sunshine today ☀️ with increasing humidity. We will really notice it for the end…
Latest Weather
Read more