German police launch raids over suspected terror offences

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

BERLIN — German police have have raided 20 homes and businesses in Berlin in connection with suspected Islamist terror-related offences.

Some 450 officers were involved in the early morning raids, according to German news agency dpa.

The Berlin prosecutor’s office said in a tweet that 20 search warrants were issued against 12 suspects “belonging to the Islamist scene” and “suspected of different crimes including financing of terrorism”

It said it would give more information later in the day.

The Associated Press

