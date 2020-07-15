Loading articles...

EU court backs Apple in case over $15 billion in back taxes

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

BRUSSELS — A European Union high court on Wednesday ruled in favour of technology giant Apple and Ireland in its dispute with the EU over 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said that the multinational does not need to pay the 13 billion euros that the EU Commission called for. The EU Commission had claimed that Apple had an illegal sweetheart tax deal with Irish authorities.

The ruling from the EU’s second-highest court on the 2016 decision can only be appealed on points of law.

The court said that “”the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.””

The Associated Press

