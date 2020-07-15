Loading articles...

Downeaster to run more trains from Maine to Boston soon

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Amtrak train that provides service from Maine to Boston will soon add more round trips as part of its service restoration.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said Tuesday the Downeaster would begin operating four round-trip trains between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston every day starting July 20. The move is part of the service’s restoration in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted train travel in New England and around the country.

Amtrak said trains will be sanitized and disinfected every day with enhanced cleaning between trips. Face coverings will be required, and the number of passengers will be limited to no more than 50% of available seating capacity.

The Downeaster suspended service on April 13. Phase one of reopening began in mid-June with the operation of one round-trip train on weekdays only. The service made five round trips from Brunswick to Boston before the pandemic.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:56 AM
VEHICLE FIRE - #EB401 at Winston Churchill. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:56 PM
A great patio/balcony day tomorrow as the humidity stays low. Bring in the cushions by 8a-9a Thursday morning at th…
Latest Weather
Read more