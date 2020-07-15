Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dollywood no longer requiring reservations amid pandemic
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2020 4:16 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood has lifted a requirement put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic that requires its guests to make reservations before coming to the theme park.
The Tennessee park announced the change Tuesday, saying it’s based on positive guest satisfaction scores and reviews about its operating environment.
Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park reopened in mid-June. To promote social distancing, season passholders have been required to reserve the date and time they will visit, while general admission guests have bought date-based tickets.
Now, one-day tickets and multi-day tickets are valid for a five-day window after the selected date. Passholder reservations are still required at Splash Country.
Guests are required to wear masks at Dollywood, but not on water attractions at Splash Country or Dollywood and on select roller coasters.