Cineplex won't open theatres in Ontario when Stage 3 starts Friday
by News Staff
Posted Jul 15, 2020 10:35 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
Cineplex Odeon Theater at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Cineplex says it does not plan to open any of its theatres in Ontario when most of the province moves into Stage 3 on Friday.
The company says while they are excited for the day operations can resume, the health and safety of employees and guests remains their top priority.
“We are still reviewing what’s being proposed by the province, so as a result we aren’t in a position to open our theatres in Ontario on Friday,” the company said.
Cinplex closed all its movie theatres in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Movie theatres were among the businesses given the green light to reopen on Monday by Premier Doug Ford as the province moves into Stage 3 of the recovery plan, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the Niagara Region, and Windsor Essex.