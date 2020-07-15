Loading articles...

As US seeks sourcing, sole US rare earth miner goes public

Last Updated Jul 15, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

The sole miner of rare earths in the U.S. is becoming a public company amid elevated trade tensions with China, the dominant global supplier of the material used in everything from computers to cars.

MP Materials, which runs a mine and processing facility in Mountain Pass, Calif., near the border of Nevada, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in a deal with the blank-check company Fortress Value Acquisition Corp.

“This business combination and becoming a public company is a key milestone in MP Materials’ mission to restore the full rare earth supply chain to the United States of America,” said James Litinsky, a co-chairman who will become chairman and CEO.

MP Materials can produce refined neodymium-praseodymium, a rare earth material used in magnets that help power electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, drones and defence systems.

China currently controls more than 80% of that market.

MP Materials Corp. will be listed under the ticker symbol “MP.”

The Associated Press

