2 Toronto workers test positive for COVID-19

The City of Toronto says two Parks, Forestry & Recreation workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

They were exposed between July 6 and 10 and both were not exposed to the virus in the workplace.

One of the employees had contact with a part-time worker at the Ellesmere Comunity Centre CampTO program, but the program is not required to close down. The city says the risk of contracting COVID-19 at the Ellesmere camp is very low.

The other employee works in sanitation and did not come into contact with any children or families within any of the camps program.

A contract tracing investigation has found 23 other employees who were in contact with the employees who tested positive and none have had any contact with children or families in any City program.

They have all been advised to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

City-run summer camps began on Monday and are running over eight weeks at 130 locations.

The City said CampTO programs have meet health guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and in alignment with provincial health guidelines for day camps. The guidelines include smaller groups and lower capacity, physical distancing, mandatory health screening and enhanced facility cleaning.