Wells Fargo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.38 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The San Francisco-based bank said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.
The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $19.76 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.84 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.53 billion.
Wells Fargo shares have dropped 53% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen slightly more than 2%. The stock has dropped 46% in the last 12 months.
