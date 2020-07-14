Loading articles...

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Outpost

2. Trolls World Tour

3. Force of Nature

4. 1917

5. Relic

6. The Invisible Man (2020)

7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie

8. Saving Private Ryan

9. Irresistible (2020)

10. Little Women

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outpost

2. Relic

3. Mr. Jones

4. The Truth

5. Archive

6. The High Note

7. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

8. Darkest Hour

9. You Should Have Left

10. First Cow

The Associated Press

