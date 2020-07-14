Loading articles...

Toronto realtors urge governments to expand housing supply in relief plan

Last Updated Jul 14, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

TORONTO — As home prices rise, a group of Toronto realtors say governments should focus economic recovery plans on housing supply — and be careful of stoking too much demand.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says many people are going forward with their plans to buy homes, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

As the economy swings up, that could lead to housing price inflation, TRREB’s report to lawmakers said.

Even though the number of home sales fell during the pandemic, prices were stable because buyers and sellers pulled back in equal measure, TRREB estimated. If listings lag, it could crunch supply, said TRREB, assuming that the spread of COVID-19 continues to be contained.

Rather than focus stimulus measures on boosting home owners, the group of 56,000 realtors suggested that improving the supply of homes will keep prices affordable for buyers.

Among TRREB’s recommendations is that the city should speed up plans to add duplexes and low-rise apartment housing to neighbourhoods with single-family homes.

A version of this plan, released by the city’s planning division this month, could potentially add mid-priced housing to up to 35 per cent of Toronto neighbourhoods.

Other TRREB recommendations included postponing property taxes and allowing more flexibility in mortgage stress tests and registered retirement savings plan transfers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

